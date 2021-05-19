Letter: What's happening at The Democroake Times?

First they print Robert Benne's well-written, very timely and intelligent letter that clearly espouses anti-hate, then comes Fuzzy Minnix and Robert Weers' letters basically voicing the same philosophy. WOW!

Could Brian Kelley have had an epiphany, realizing that their one-way only political diatribe is costing them big bucks?

Yes, Mr. Benne, I and thousands like me, are tired of it all. We would treasure the return of a news source that actually REPORTED news for a change instead of championing the party that espouses the misbegotten and purely BS theory that Big Brother (the government) will take care of you.