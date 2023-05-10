In response to the letter to the editor printed in The Roanoke Times on March 31, titled "Too Many Cooks Not Improving the Broth," as a homeowner in Roanoke for 13 years I agree with most of this letter. If I may add, Bob Cowell will probably be retiring soon. Therefore, with Sam Roman's upcoming promotion to assistant city manager, along with the promotion of Angela O'Brien in a shared position as assistant city manager I predict Sam Roman will be our next city manager, upon Bob Cowell's retirement, of course. That is not something I am looking forward to.