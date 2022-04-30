Letter: What's the real deal with electric cars?

In reaction to an Associated Press article on electric cars in the April 17 Richmond Times-Dispatch (sister paper to the Roanoke Times), “Toyota unveils first electric vehicle since RAV4 EV in 2014”:

There are currently 38 electric models available in the United States. But what to do about the more-than-several which have had recalls? Barely to the Beta stage and already recalls? Is this supposed to engender confidence in manufacturers who are obviously in too much of a hurry? Especially in a new technology, whose implications are only vague to the average American, who is being taken for a ride of “it’s new, so it must be good”? Don’t be an early adopter unless your questions get answered.

Yes, it’s nice that this car can go 250 miles without charge and go zero to 60 in seven seconds for meth freaks. But that doesn’t answer all the questions that perceptive or cautious people might have.

I have read nothing about whether different charging systems will be needed for cars currently being sold. “Full disclosure” this is not. It’s as though the media all drive EVs and love them so much that info for “us peasants” is therefore not required — “just trust the media, and buy as ordered”?

The same issue of the Richmond paper has an article advocating putting solar panels on your roof (Ask Angi column, “What to know about using solar energy for you home”), and how much you’ll save — but does not disclose that the power company charges you for this connection.

Robert A. Young, Roanoke