Letter: What's the risk? Seat belt or mask?

I am flummoxed by the resistance to mask wearing. It’s true that it still takes me a couple of moments to remind myself that when I put my seat belt on I am making both myself and my passengers safer by wearing one. One of the public service ads on the subject I saw at least 20 years ago was on an interstate highway in Michigan. It said: “There is a word for people who don’t wear a seat belt. STUPID!"
So, I was curious about the number of traffic deaths in America in recent years. It is 38,000 with another 4.4 million injured. We have more than 239,000 deaths from COVID-19 out of 4.54 million infected and it has only been about eight months so far. Do you suppose that Michigan public service sign fits in this pandemic?
George McDowell, Christiansburg
