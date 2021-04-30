 Skip to main content
Letter: What's wrong with the VEC?
I'm working with some clients in Virginia with issues regarding the Virginia Employment Commission.

That agency has certainly been in the news, and honestly I don't think we as progressives understand the unbelievable need to get action.

In the past week I have logged 164 calls to the VEC on behalf of Virginia citizens who have done nothing not to deserve their benefits.

I have logged seven calls to Gov. Ralph Northam's office with no action.

I have called their delegates and state senators and those calls have prompted two calls from the VEC where customer service associates say they cannot help because they have no way to contact or reach out to anyone in that department.

Today I called Sen. Kaine's office and was told that the senator has no jurisdiction even though the VEC is administering a federal benefit.

So what are these people to do? Everyone of these people are following the rules and qualify for the benefit. They live day to day and are not finding adequate jobs. Yet no one is willing to help.

What are legislators doing in making this public and putting pressure on this state agency and the governor to act?

Sam Rasoul ....it is no secret that constituents in Southwest Virginia are wary of voting Democratic. They  see the other side as listening when we are not when the sad truth is that no one is listening.

Where do these people go for help? Does anyone really care?

Eddie Seay, Your Vote Your Voice, Henry

