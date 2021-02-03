 Skip to main content
Letter: When ignorance rules

The attempted insurrection we are seeing today, Jan. 6, has been brought on by voters who put a mob boss, mafia-style thug in the White House. This is what happens when ignorance rules.

Donald Trump has been inciting his followers to bring about a coup to keep him in power thereby establishing a new form of government since the November election. He wants a dictatorship to replace a government of the people, by the people. All one has to do is take a look at those individuals Trump chooses to surround him. The protester carrying a sign saying "Jesus Saves" should nauseate every Christian. To try to overthrow the government, supporting a confirmed liar who has pardoned multiple felons who supported his immoral, illegal causes is not Christ like.

Joan Comeau, Christiansburg

 

 

