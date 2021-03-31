Letter: When the going gets tough, Cline heads for the Homestead

Sick of staying at home because of the pandemic? Tired of the lingering cold weather? Congressman Ben Cline has a suggestion for you: Spend a few days at the Homestead, where you can enjoy luxurious surroundings, sumptuous food, and maybe a message. That’s what Cline recommended to his constituents in a recent Facebook message.

The cost wouldn’t be more than $200 per night, chump change for the wealthy Republican congressman who makes $175,000 per year funded by taxpayers.

Thousands of Virginians are out of work. Hundreds more are afflicted by COVID. And what does Cline recommend? Going to the Homestead.

To add injury to insult, the congressman has voted twice against COVID relief bills intended to extend unemployment benefits to needy citizens and assistance for small businesses.

One could hardly imagine a more profound example of being out of touch with his constituents than Cline’s dual insult: recommending a getaway to the Homestead, while voting against economic relief for afflicted Virginians.

William T. Walker Jr., Staunton