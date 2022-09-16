Letter: Where is Blacksburg council's compassion for the fetus?

The emotion and fear the mayor and town council of Blacksburg expressed in a “mostly symbolic” resolution last month was amazing. Not to mention their admonishment of the Supreme Court for overturning Roe v. Wade.

Now that individual states are in charge of abortion laws, the Blacksburg council and mayor are overcome with grief that women in their town won't be able to get a “safe” abortion.

In response to such a law, Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith is quoted, “Our citizens are imperiled,” referring, the article implied ("Blacksburg council OKs abortion rights measure," Aug. 24), to the large number of female students of child-bearing age at Virginia Tech. Relax Mayor, many of those students are likely from states with liberal abortion laws.

With all this worry and concern for a woman's right to abort her baby, is there any compassion for the fetus? While they have no voice, they have demonstrated that they do feel pain. Perhaps, extreme pain.

Doctors who treat the unborn in utero have testified that their patients, as young as 18 weeks, release massive amounts of stress hormones when a needle is used to draw blood from them. During the abortion process the fetus will recoil away from surgical instruments, nurses have told on public TV.

A fetus's pain mitigation system does not develop until the later part of pregnancy so they likely feel more pain then a mature baby or one already born. One doctor compared the level of their pain to a burn patient.

The parents of an unwanted child at least had the option of self control or birth control. Even in Mississippi where abortion laws caused the Blacksburg mayor and council to cringe in fear, women have 15 weeks to get a legal abortion. Who would wait longer? It's safer for the mother and (hopefully) pain-free to the baby if the pregnancy is ended very early.

Abortion during the first 10 weeks can be performed medically with FDA-approved pills obtainable through a prescription or even the mail.

Any woman with a smartphone or computer can educate herself on effective birth control and safe, sane management of unwanted pregnancies. If she can't take that initiative and a little action, then Mayor Hager-Smith is correct, we are imperiled.

Kate Hofstetter, Union Hall