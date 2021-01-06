 Skip to main content
Letter: Where is Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation news?
Letter: Where is Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation news?

Your December 14 edition had no mention of the Hunter Biden tax evasion investigation. Why not? This is BIG national news, later probably to have significant impact on the President elect himself. I realize that The Roanoke Times has run interference for candidate Biden, but don't you think that important information like this ongoing investigation is important? This could have significant impact on the future President, assuming it's Biden (or maybe Harris).

It continues to baffle me that The Roanoke Times, alongside the AP, is attempting to hide the facts or as before the election, stonewall the story. All the time, as other members of the liberal press, alleging Russian conspiracy et al. I moved from D.C. to Blacksburg thinking it would be a pleasure and nice change to get away from the far-left, never-Trump Washington Post, but what a disappointment to see that that The Roanoke Times is also an anti-Trump left-leaning newspaper. Where does one find balanced and complete reporting in this western region of the Commonwealth? I would like to know.

H.S. Prevette, Blacksburg

Editor's note: We published an Associated Press story on the Hunter Biden investigation on the front page on Dec. 11. Prior AP coverage of Hunter Biden ran on Sept. 24, Oct. 17 and Oct. 31.

 

