Let's see. We should revere Robert E. Lee for his honor and adherence to duty.

Let's check that. Lee was the executor of his father-in-law's estate and was to liberate his father-in-law's slaves. Lee didn't do it.

When Lee went to West Point and when he was commissioned in the U.S. Army, he took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution. He did not.

So where is his duty and honor?

Bob Sweeny, Staunton