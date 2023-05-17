Shame on officials for ignoring voters

Several months ago, more than 200 families opposed a hotel to be built in our neighborhood. We held a public protest and attended meetings to offer opposition. The board of supervisors rezoned our community from low residential to commercial and high residential.

With more than 200 families opposed, four elected officials of Roanoke County voted yes. Where is our democracy? Where are their ethics and morals? It is all about the rich getting richer and the elite getting their way.

When asked if any of the supervisors would want a huge hotel in their neighborhood, none of them said yes.

The next time you vote for a local official, remember that they could do the same to your neighborhood.

Shame on these men.

Mike Davis, Salem