Letter: Where is the love of neighbor?
This morning's editorial, "Too scared? Or just don't care?" (Feb. 19), was the best I have read. For the past few years I have been made aware of the ways in which Virginia is divided. The rich have been getting richer and the poor have been getting poorer. When I read today's editorial I immediately thought about our Lord's words recorded for us in Matthew 22:36-39. I cannot help but ask, "Where is the love of neighbor in the hoity-toity legislators from the rich counties of Virginia?

Thanks for the editorial,

Olin M. Whitener, Jr., Dublin

 

