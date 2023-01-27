Letter: Where is the progressiveness you talk about, Dr. Sands?

Tim Sands, president of Virginia Tech, has shown his true colors once again in his annual address at the Moss Center. He's not interested in anything but unbridled expansion of Virginia Tech, which means the continued disregard for the overall community of Blacksburg (we're not all Virginia Tech students) and the surrounding area victim to the expansion of students with nowhere to live.

No mention of the longstanding fact that Virginia Tech is the only state college that doesn't voluntarily pay food taxes to the town of Blacksburg, shorting the town of that revenue. It is not fair that restaurants in town have to compete with the fast-food restaurants on campus that pay no food tax. No mention of worldly concerns like climate change, alternative energies at Virginia Tech or the continued corporate plan to have adjunct professors doing all the hard work with students and getting underpaid.

I had an opportunity to meet Dr. Sands when he first arrived here in our community. I didn't mince words, since I knew it would be a short opportunity, and asked him about the possibility to put solar panels on every flat roof on campus, he gave the politically correct answer but, so far as I know, the boondoggle of solar panels on a parking garage on campus is the only roof dawning solar panels years later. Where is the progressiveness you talk about, Dr. Sands? If you have no comment on these issues, maybe next year, we can only hope!

Doug Chancey, Blacksburg