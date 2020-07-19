Letter: Where was the support for the Roanoke City Police Department?

Having worked the last eight plus years of my working career as a civilian supervisor in the Records Unit of the Roanoke City Police Department, I have first hand knowledge of what the fine people serving as police officers have to deal with on a day to day basis.
Few are cut out to do this difficult job and they need the support of the community they serve. These officers are male and female, Black, white, Asian, Hispanic, etc. from all walks of life and parts of the country. If you ask them why they want to do the job, the answer is inevitably, "I want to help people" or "I want to help the community."
On Sunday afternoon (July 5) I had the opportunity to attend the Back the Blue Rally held at Lee Plaza in downtown Roanoke. It was an event to show support for the heroes that do the job that few want to do or are cut out to do. There were several speakers, two were Roanoke City Council candidates not currently serving, a Republican candidate for Virginia Attorney General, retired Roanoke City Chief Tim Jones and retired Roanoke City Lt. Rick Arrington.
The speakers were good and the attendees were receptive and respectful. There was something that was very noticeably missing. There were no Roanoke City administrators, no current City Council members and no members of the Roanoke City PD command staff. I heard many whispers through the crowd wondering where these folks were. When Mr. Arrington opened the floor for questions a gentleman asked these same questions. Mr. Arrington said that was a question he could not answer. Seems to me some of these people should have joined the citizenry in showing support for their police department.
HARRY BREWBAKER
SALEM
