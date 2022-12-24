Letter: Where will you be on Christmas Day this year?

This year Christmas is on Sunday. Where will we be on that morning?

Christmas Eve will then be on Saturday night. Where will we be that evening?

Will other “Christmas “activities” take priority at these times? Is the opening of presents more important than taking the children to church?

Can we not make room for both? Will we sit by the fire at home instead of acknowledging the coming of Christ into the world?

We often hear that Christ is the greatest gift mankind could ever receive, but will we acknowledge this in any real way during Christmas?

When Jesus came into the world, there was no room for Him in the inn. I hope we will all make room for Him this Christmas, even if we have to alter other traditions a bit. It is a matter of priority, a matter of importance, a matter of faith.

Joe Hester, Radford