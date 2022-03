Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has destroyed cities, transportation and supporting infrastructures.

Burning buildings, vehicles and explosions are unleashing tons of climate destroying carbon into the atmosphere every day.

Where is Al Gore, our climate savior, why is he not using his powers to broker a solution to save the planet?

Or at least use his celebrated public speaking powers to inform the world of the climate damage caused by the invasion?

Joseph E. Elligson, Roanoke