Letter: Which tragedy was the greater?

Our nation recently observed the 20th anniversary of the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. During Sunday morning service at our church the following day, we were challenged to reflect on what helped us "get through" that terrible time.

As I pondered that question, I realized that it was the wonderful sense of unity that seemed to unite, not only all Americans, but the entire world, in opposition to the actions of those who had perpetrated those acts. Despite the tragic images on TV from New York, the Pentagon and a field in western Pennsylvania, or perhaps because of the response to them, I was proud to be an American.

But as I reflected upon those times of 20 years past, my mind simultaneously conjured the images of a much more recent tragedy; one that invoked a startlingly different response in our populace — the attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6 almost nine months ago. And make no mistake about it — that was not merely an attack on the Capitol building, but also an attack on Congress and our democratic process itself. And to my great sorrow, the national unity of 20 years ago, which had long since faded away, was suddenly and sharply shattered. It remains so today.