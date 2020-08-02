Letter: White Americans need to understand the angst that Black Americans face everyday

In the midst of this past weeks’ demonstrations the white TV host was questioning Princeton University Professor Eddie S. Glaude, Jr. about the risk being faced by the demonstrators. Were they not exposing themselves to great added risk because of the risk of the COVID-19. Glaude, a Black man, paused just a moment, and then, fighting back tears, said Black people, particularly Black men, faced this level of risk every time they left their homes and had been doing so for as long as he could remember.
What more can be said about the prevalence of racism in our society? Millions of us have sequestered ourselves in our homes, wear masks, bump elbows because of the risk of contracting COVID-19, but we hope and expect that our lives will eventually return to normal and the stress of the current pandemic will lift. But imagine that this level of stress or more is a constant part of our lives, with no end. There was another image broadcast this past week which also speaks to this issue. A very young and handsome Black boy-child wore a sign that said: “When Do I Go From Cute to Scary?”
It is long past time that we pale-faces learn to go past skin color and evaluate the people-of-color we meet by the same measures we use when meeting pale-faces who are new to us. That does not mean we pretend they are white. Rather, we need to acknowledge they are a person of color who has different experiences from us, and that we are respectful of that difference as we move on into our new encounter.
GEORGE MCDOWELL
CHRISTIANSBURG
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!