Letter: White people have to be the change we seek

Why us? We have the power. You cannot expect a person weighted down with rocks to rise to the surface, although many Black people have done just this against all odds.
Recent events had made our racism particularly obvious. These events include one: audio and video recording technology on nearly every phone and two: a worldwide ravaging pandemic. Now we see police brutality in living color. Now we see a greater percentage of people of color dying from COVID-19 than their presence in the population should suggest. Suddenly we have two forms of institutional racism thrust in our face, criminal justice and health.
This is not to say that institutional racism has just arisen. For instance, the lynching of black men has a long history. The means have changed from hanging and tarring and feathering to shooting by police officers sworn to uphold the law.
Most importantly what can us whites do about racism? We can listen to and believe the voices of people of color. We can call out the poor treatment of Blacks anywhere we see or hear it. We can educate ourselves about the history of African Americans, their mistreatment, and the response of whites to racism. (White Fragility is a good start). We can press to hire Blacks in our public schools. This is particularly important since our white children need to see Black people as people of authority over them. We can press for police reform, criminal justice reform and educational reform. We can read our children’s textbooks and press for books that treat slavery and racism in a factual way (read “Lies My Teacher Taught Me” to help with this). We can support important Black organizations such as the NAACP. We can buy children’s books on racism and difference and use them as springboards for substantive conversations with our children.
These are barely the surface of actions we can do to be anti-racist. Let us start a public conversation on what else we can do. Most importantly, let us start doing these things.
REBECCA K. SCHECKLER
DRAPER
