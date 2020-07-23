Letter: White privilege? Please!!!!
Letter: White privilege? Please!!!!

Here's what white people don't have. We don't have White Affirmative Action. We don't have a United White College Fund. We don't have a White Caucus. We don't have a NAAWP. We don't have a White Miss America. We don't have a White entertainment TV channel, no White EEOC, no WLM, no race card and we damn sure don't have a White National Anthem just to name a few Black privileges.

Ya see, white folks have to look out for ALL lives. That's what we do as Americans in a United States. Not just one race of peoples lives and then want to call us racists? Talk about an oxymoron. If anyone has called for a one way, one race, be off to themselves, it's the "African American." There shouldn't be a "Black Community" in a UNITED country. All I hear out the "Black Caucus" is black this and black that. What would it be if there was a "White Caucus?" Just for white people. Only way it can be racist it seems. Blacks just for blacks and that's just fine but I'm racist if I'm proud to be white? Gonna shame me for crap that went on 200 years ago and longer? NO!

I was thinking about it the other day, "where do we all get along?" Church? Fishing? The golf course, ball games, hospitals, funerals, WORK......Why? Because we all have something in common, maybe? Because color don't mean NOTHING then and it shouldn't mean NOTHING EVER. We are all human beings (when we act like it). When we don't? Then we deserve the label given. We are a nation of laws. Break the laws, then we deserve what we get. Fight with a man or a woman with a gun? One has to ask, who's the fool?

KEITH CARVER

VINTON

