Letter: Whither America's work ethic?

Statistics show an undeniable decline in America’s work ethic. In the 2013 book "Coming Apart" by Dr. Charles Murray (data 1963-2010), the author sees much of America as gravitating to two poles: The well-off, whose sample community was Belmont, Massachusetts, in contrast to the sample marginal community of Fishtown in the city of Philadelphia. Using only data for white men, Murray explains that in Fishtown the social fabric of helping your neighbor has degenerated into a “sponge off your mistress” culture. The men could hold jobs but choose not to.

Nicholas Eberstadt’s book "Men Without Work: America’s Invisible Crisis" (2016) homes in on a telling statistic for males of the prime working age, 25 -54. Eberstadt, a political economist, found about one in six men of that age group voluntarily jobless. In 2013, three-fifths of prime-age nonworkers were receiving benefits from at least one government disability program (Time, Oct. 3, 2016).

In an old Washington Post article, the writer acquired a list of disability claimants and visited their addresses. He found many people doing home jobs that the disabled would be unable to do. So plenty of white people are chiseling away at the government trough. (It turns out that back injuries are easy to feign, and it is impossible for doctors to disprove them.)

Robert A. Young, Roanoke County