 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Whither America's work ethic?

Statistics show an undeniable decline in America’s work ethic. In the 2013 book "Coming Apart" by Dr. Charles Murray (data 1963-2010), the author sees much of America as gravitating to two poles: The well-off, whose sample community was Belmont, Massachusetts, in contrast to the sample marginal community of Fishtown in the city of Philadelphia. Using only data for white men, Murray explains that in Fishtown the social fabric of helping your neighbor has degenerated into a “sponge off your mistress” culture. The men could hold jobs but choose not to.

Nicholas Eberstadt’s book "Men Without Work: America’s Invisible Crisis" (2016) homes in on a telling statistic for males of the prime working age, 25 -54. Eberstadt, a political economist, found about one in six men of that age group voluntarily jobless. In 2013, three-fifths of prime-age nonworkers were receiving benefits from at least one government disability program (Time, Oct. 3, 2016).

People are also reading…

In an old Washington Post article, the writer acquired a list of disability claimants and visited their addresses. He found many people doing home jobs that the disabled would be unable to do. So plenty of white people are chiseling away at the government trough. (It turns out that back injuries are easy to feign, and it is impossible for doctors to disprove them.)

Robert A. Young, Roanoke County

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Photos send mixed messages

Letter: Photos send mixed messages

I enjoyed the front page story of Scarlett, the new police chaplaincy dog. ("Scarlett ready to serve," Nov. 11) But was I the only one who saw…

Letter: Careful what you wish for

Letter: Careful what you wish for

We carry an advanced computer in our pocket, we explore space, we even dabble in virtual reality — but we do it with less and less human interaction.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert