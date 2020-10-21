Letter: Who can finally bring down our president?

For years, I’ve looked for someone to finally bring down Donald Trump. I found him. It’s Donald Trump. He’s just that stupid.
If you’re still a Trump believer, read Bob Woodward’s new book, "Rage." It’s not Woodward’s writing that will convince you Trump is an incapable fool - it’s Trump’s own words in numerous interviews over seven months.
In the book, Trump openly admits that he knew the dangers of coronavirus as early as January 2020, but deliberately misled the country about the threat, shrugged it off, dismissed good advice, and tried to subvert all efforts to battle the virus because it got in the way of his election. Trump told us COVID-19 was “just going to go away…to disappear.” As deaths mounted and more chaos followed…Donald Trump did nothing. Instead, the president told us “…we’ve turned the corner.” He knew all along that coronavirus was a national threat, lied to us for six months, then walked away from taking command. When we needed leadership, we got denial, distraction, death, and division.
And now? Two-hundred thousand Americans are dead of the virus. Certainly more to come. The worst record in the world. But Trump tells Bob Woodward…”nothing more could have been done.”
Here’s what the book makes clear:
1. Trump’s a liar. His lies are treacherous, deliberate deceits that kill people, separate families, encourage racial friction, destroy international standing, and spread division. Woodward’s revelation is now the king of lies. Can you still believe Trump?
2. Trump’s a fool. A profound, bumbling fool. Who else would admit in public such deadly treachery against his own country? Can you really trust this fool with our secrets?
3. Trump’s insane. His dangerous ego threatens us all. He cares about nothing but Donald Trump.
Our president is a snake in a red tie - a dangerous clown without a clue - a “drunken” captain of our ship of state. It’s so plain today. The country must put Trump out of our misery.
Still like him? Read the book. I dare you. Listen to Trump’s own words. He’ll change your mind. Or at least make it harder to defend him.
JOHN M. GIVENS
SALEM
