Letter: Who can finally bring down our president?

In the book, Trump openly admits that he knew the dangers of coronavirus as early as January 2020, but deliberately misled the country about the threat, shrugged it off, dismissed good advice, and tried to subvert all efforts to battle the virus because it got in the way of his election. Trump told us COVID-19 was “just going to go away…to disappear.” As deaths mounted and more chaos followed…Donald Trump did nothing. Instead, the president told us “…we’ve turned the corner.” He knew all along that coronavirus was a national threat, lied to us for six months, then walked away from taking command. When we needed leadership, we got denial, distraction, death, and division.