Letter: Who is responsible?

Who is responsible?

As a follow up to the commentary in the Sunday edition (Sept. 19) of The Roanoke Times, “Disconnect between student wellness and alcohol abuse,” and as an observer in attempting to protect Stadium Woods; I can attest to the tragic display of public intoxication and public urination that occurs when/after partying and tailgating before home games.

In addition to the safety of the students and others attending this spectacle, my concern is for the on-going protection of the unique urban old growth forest situated across from the party scene known as Stadium Woods.

The Woods are a treasure, believed to be the only urban old growth forest on the east coast, with over 300 year-old oak trees. Concerned members of the Blacksburg community have worked tirelessly over many years to protect the woods, cleared invasive species, and have observed regrowth of native plants. The Woods need to be protected.

During the above referenced spectacle, the Woods are trampled with little regard for staying on the paths, throwing trash and urinating when portable toilets are available, some of which are overturned.