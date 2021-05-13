 Skip to main content
Letter: Who slipped up?
Letter: Who slipped up?

I am certain someone at The Roanoke Times committed a grave error recently. Sunday, April 25, I saw a Dick Wright editorial cartoon that actually poked fun at the left ("That does it! They're all rotten!!!). Does this mean you will have a new job opening soon?

Joe Black, Hardy

 

