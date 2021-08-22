Letter: Who wants to be like us?

To read the headlines about this or that administration's failure in Afghanistan, how shocked everyone is that the Taliban moved so quickly, the intelligence failure of how easily the Afghan government folded and President Joe Biden was caught unaware, one would reasonably conclude that America was surprised. Just surprised.

Basically, this is nothing more than the same old tune that American foreign policy, both Democrats and Republicans, keep playing. From Korea to Vietnam and now Afghanistan, we really believe that the world wants to be like us. We offer up 30 second soundbites on national news media from politicians, "Everyone wants to be free!" I mean, it sounds reasonable, does it not?

The truth of the matter is, Koreans want to be Koreans, Vietnamese want to be Vietnamese, and Afghans want to be Afghans. We continue to mistake nationalism for some form of government that is just plain bad, because it is "not like us." And we continue to suffer the same result.

What drives the successful resistance in these countries is that we, America, are an outside and invasive force. We continue to exercise a naivete that defies history. We really believe that the world should be like us. We never stop to consider why so many Afghans are leaving now that the Taliban has succeeded. We take this as evidence that "the people" do want to be like us.