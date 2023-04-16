George Will, the most sensible voice of conservatives, is quoted as claiming that the U.S. may have finally reached "rock bottom."

So who can we hope will lead the Republicans to save us? So far the Republican Party is still the Party of Donald Trump. He will certainly not save us.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is reaching for the leadership role. But not all Republicans are on board due to several of his "unforced errors."

One error is describing Russia's war on Ukraine as simply a "territorial dispute."

Another error is backing a ban on abortion after six weeks, which is often before women are even sure they are pregnant. Surely DeSantis must know he is running out of time.

It seems certain that Biden will be running. So now we will find out who will be the Republicans' standard bearer.

We live in interesting times.

John Winfrey, Lexington