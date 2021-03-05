Letter: Who's paying for marijuana legalization?

An Associated Press article on Feb. 7 declared that marijuana legalization was passed in both Virginia houses. The commonwealth expects to gain between $150 million and $300 million in tax revenue in the first five years of retail sales.

A few groups have come out against legalization, among them the State Police. From the AP article: “Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, said law enforcement officials are concerned that legalization will drive up use of marijuana overall and cause more impaired driving crashes.”

In 40 years of driving, I have never filed an automobile insurance claim. I realize that this simple fact makes me a bit of an anomaly. However, despite my zero-claim record, my insurance rates have been raised periodically by company underwriters whose job it is to “pool the risks” of every insured, which includes drivers who will crash their cars several times. That means that, despite my never having had an accident, my rates nevertheless will be increased as soon as the insurance companies get the first whiff that marijuana-induced crashes are on the increase. Who’s paying for marijuana legalization? *I* am. I don’t use it, but I will be paying for the privilege of others who choose to use it.