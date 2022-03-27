Letter: Who's really pumping up gas prices?

My question is: “Prior to the last few days, were you aware that we have been getting a significant amount of our gasoline from Russia?” I’ve asked a wide variety of friends.

The universal answer has been: “No!” Sometimes addended with: “I thought we got our oil and gas from the Middle East.” It is uttered with a puzzled tone.

From NBC News [March 8] came the warning that, if the average price of a gallon of gas increases by 11 cents more, it will set an all-time record. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is supposed to be the cause.

Do you remember Rex Tillerson? He was President Donald Trump’s first secretary of state, and previous to that, the chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil. He was frustrated because a sanction imposed by the Obama administration had tied up ExxonMobil’s multibillion dollar investment in a vast oil field in northern Russia. Perhaps you remember photos of Tillerson sitting down to a lavish dinner table alongside Russia’s President Putin. Were the sanctions ever lifted, allowing ExxonMobil to access those vast Russian oil fields? Under Trump, who had a very close personal relationship with Putin, one can only imagine that any roadblock to corporate profits was quickly eliminated. Is that the oil or gas that is causing the prices to skyrocket? Or, have corporations like ExxonMobil simply raised prices because our attention is riveted to the war in Ukraine?

Some of us remember when we saw outrageous gas prices once before, and when the corporations got the prices they wanted, the shortages magically disappeared. The only realistic explanation to the current situation is that the gas and oil companies are gouging us. Am I the only one who thinks our American corporations are greater enemies than Russia, China, Al-Qaeda or the Taliban?

I’m afraid I have become a curmudgeon as far as the news we receive. Today’s reporters seem to have tunnel vision, intent upon the events directly in front of them but failing to investigate why those things are happening.

Which of our great American corporations are profiting most? How much have those corporations donated to legislators’ re-election campaigns? Whatever happened to the idealistic America we learned about in grade school? And, what will our children and grandchildren face when they are adults?

John Ketwig, Bedford