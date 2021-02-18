Letter: Why American patriots were in D.C.

I was in Washington, D.C., along with thousands of others because I, plus millions of Americans, believe the election was stolen by fraud and deception. More the 900 people have signed affidavits of witnessing such actions in multiple states. More than 130 members of Congress also believed that there was a cover-up of changed votes, etc. during the night of Nov. 3-4.
I am amazed at the hypocrisy of the news media and leftist politicians. During the rally at the Ellipse, at no time did I hear President Trump endorse violence. The media has for five days called those who entered the Capitol terrorists but never once did I hear them call BLM or Antifa terrorists as they destroyed cities and businesses all over America. Veteran war correspondent Michael Yon, who has covered protests for years, was present at the protest rally and was an eyewitness of Antifa's involvement leading the protesters into the Capitol building.
President Trump, all Trump supporters and even Christians are being blamed for the actions of a few. Christians support law and order because it’s biblical as ordained by God, but now we have leaders who want to defund the police, unleash assaults against them and us: 8,700 protests occurred in 2020, 574 of those were riots with mass looting and destruction, 2,000 policemen were injured. These were coordinated and orchestrated events. One incident alone did $70 million in damage, and the police were told over and over to stand and watch. Remember when Kathy Griffin held up a bloody severed head of Trump and Johnny Depp joked about assassinating the President or when Madonna suggested blowing up the White House. Where was the outrage? There was none.