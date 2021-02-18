Letter: Why American patriots were in D.C.

I was in Washington, D.C., along with thousands of others because I, plus millions of Americans, believe the election was stolen by fraud and deception. More the 900 people have signed affidavits of witnessing such actions in multiple states. More than 130 members of Congress also believed that there was a cover-up of changed votes, etc. during the night of Nov. 3-4.

I am amazed at the hypocrisy of the news media and leftist politicians. During the rally at the Ellipse, at no time did I hear President Trump endorse violence. The media has for five days called those who entered the Capitol terrorists but never once did I hear them call BLM or Antifa terrorists as they destroyed cities and businesses all over America. Veteran war correspondent Michael Yon, who has covered protests for years, was present at the protest rally and was an eyewitness of Antifa's involvement leading the protesters into the Capitol building.