 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Why didn't Etute just leave?

I find it appalling that the Isimemen Etute trial ended the way it did ["Jury acquits Etute in beating death," news article, May 28]. When Etute found out Jerry Paul Smith was a man, he should have just left!

Gilbert Collins, Roanoke 

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Our Roanoke icon is gone

Letter: Our Roanoke icon is gone

To all of Roanoke and those who care to make the trip to visit an establishment with outstanding eats, good prices, Christian values and extra…

Letter: Sorry to see Ray Cox go

Letter: Sorry to see Ray Cox go

Another good one has gone. Put Ray Cox's name on the list of good newspaper men and women who have come and gone. It's a shame. Ray, always en…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert