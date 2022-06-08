Letter: Why didn't Etute just leave?

I find it appalling that the Isimemen Etute trial ended the way it did ["Jury acquits Etute in beating death," news article, May 28]. When Etute found out Jerry Paul Smith was a man, he should have just left!
Gilbert Collins, Roanoke
