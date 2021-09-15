Letter: Why didn't Republicans call for impeachment in the past?

The 1983 bombing of a Marine compound in Beirut, Lebanon, killed 241 servicemen — 220 Marines, eight sailors and three soldiers — the deadliest day for the Marine Corps since Iwo Jima. The previous year President Ronald Reagan had sent the Marines to Lebanon on a peacekeeping mission.

Why were no Republicans calling in 1983 for the impeachment or resignation of President Reagan in the aftermath of this military barracks bombing?

On Sept. 11, 2001, the World Trade Center was attacked by militants associated with the Islamic group al-Qaida who hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the U.S. — almost 3,000 people were killed.

President George W. Bush and Condoleezza Rice, his top national security official, were warned about al-Qaida’s planning to attack the U.S. by both the exiting Clinton administration and later by U.S. intelligence agencies.

Rice herself confirmed "the title of the warning from the Clinton administration was, ‘Bin Laden Determined to Attack Inside the United States.’"