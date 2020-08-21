Letter: Why discriminate against cash customers?

I would like to know why Walmart is discriminating against me because l choose to pay for my purchases with cash? They have changed all of their scan and go machines to credit card only, but don't have enough cashiers so the lines back up. Now they set most of these registers to card only.
In Salem the sign telling you this is above the cashiers head some 8 to 10 feet. Who looks up there? In south Roanoke it is on the glass protecting the cashier you don't see till you get up to this point. I didn't see it at all. The cashier rang me up and when I tried to pay was told it was a card only register. I had to take my merchandise to another register and was finally able to pay cash for my purchases.
When leaving I counted nine cashiers working but only two could take cash, that was seven registers plus 10 or 12 scan and goes that were card only and two registers I could pay cash at. If this is not discrimination then I don't know is.
I hope other cash customers who are fed up with this will do what I am going to do, take there business to places that appreciate cash. I have no problem at Kroger, Lowe's, Food Lion and other places. The only place that discriminates against cash customers that I have been to is Walmart.
JOHN VESS
SALEM
