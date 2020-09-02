Letter: Why do evangelicals back Trump?

Dear fellow Evangelicals,
Help me understand.
Why do you so unquestioningly support Donald Trump?
I ask from a Christian perspective. I vote for individuals of character and conviction who share my values, regardless of party - those who are, in my view, attempting to live and act like Jesus.
Which is why I question your support of a president who almost ALWAYS acts in ways that would make Jesus cringe.
Scripture says Christians will be known by our actions – what we truly believe will be reflected in how we live our lives. In short, we are called to live in as Christ-like a way as we are able.
What does that look like? A pretty clear description is in Colossians 3:12-14, where Paul says to “dress in the wardrobe of God” is to exhibit “compassion, kindness, humility, quiet strength (and) discipline. Be even tempered, content with second place, quick to forgive an offense.”
Donald Trump calls himself a Christian, but honestly: Does any of the above sound even remotely like him?
And he describes himself as “pro-life,” but has he shown any real concern for life, beyond pandering statements aimed at locking in your support?
I’ve always been pro-life, but I’ve recently had to ask myself a hard question: what does “pro-life” even mean, if it ignores the desperate needs of so many of those lives as soon as they are born?
From draconian immigration “reform,” to tax policies that favor the wealthiest Americans, to slashing assistance to the most needy, the president has arguably made life more difficult and painful for our most vulnerable citizens.
If we are trying to live like Jesus, we will be spurred to action by the plight of the most vulnerable among us. While that certainly includes unborn children, it also includes those on the periphery who struggle each day, often through no fault of their own, just to survive. Sadly, they don’t seem to be of least concern to President Trump.
I won’t judge the sincerity of the president’s claim of faith. But as a Christ-follower, I cannot ignore the clear picture painted by his actions and words.
I sincerely want to know why so many of you can.
TIM RICKARD
ROCKY MOUNT
