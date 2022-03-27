Letter: Why do we still breed animals for experiments?

Since state Sen. Bill Stanley doesn’t approve of using animals for experimentation, why doesn’t he propose law that prohibits it?

Why doesn’t he start a campaign of his constituents to publicize this horrible practice?

And, why is a company breeding animals for such experimentation when almost a million animals (390,000 dogs and 530,000 cats, according to the ASPCA) are euthanized each year?

Why are animals that are going to be killed anyway not used rather than breeding MORE animals?

Humans are able to sign up for studies and donate their bodies to science. Why are animals bred that, especially in the past, were ultimately just killed when there were over 49,300 killed in Virginia alone?

Sen. Stanley would really be dogs’ best friend if he stopped this mostly unnecessary breeding. Envigo, that was cited with more than a dozen violations in 2021 during inspections in July and October, needs to stop unnecessary breeding! The information in the Roanoke Times made me cry —dogs don’t know what grass is or what being petted feels like. Shame on them!

Sandra Schlaudecker, Blacksburg