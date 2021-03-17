Letter: Why do we tolerate those who incited an insurrection?

What if I convinced my impressionable high school students that our former principal should stay in his position although he was highly unconventional, often didn’t follow the rules set by the School Board, and was losing his job due to low ratings by parents and supervisors? What if I lied to those students that they could save the current principal’s job and that they should storm the School Board office, fight like hell, and demand their choice be reinstated?

Would I be allowed to keep my job after the students ransacked the School Board Office? Not only would I be fired, it is unlikely that any other teacher would support my efforts. Because, not only did I behave in a dangerous, unprofessional, and stupid manner, I put my students in jeopardy. I not only jeopardized their legal and physical safety, I deprived them from learning the correct and professional process of hearing their voices heard. We would never tolerate teachers, who are paid by taxpayers, to encourage unlawful acts. Then why do we tolerate representatives, senators, and even a president, (all paid by taxpayers), who incited an insurrection? Any Congress member who did not vote for impeachment has lost their professional perspective and is no longer qualified to serve.