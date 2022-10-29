Letter: Why does Cline keep voting against women and children?

What is the motive behind the GOP’s attempts at controlling women? I would love to ask Congressman Ben Cline except he doesn’t meet with constituents. He just does photo ops with businesses.

Just a few questions: Why did Congressman Cline vote against the Right to Contraception Act? There are health conditions where pregnancy could be fatal. I guess some husbands will just have to accept the situation if contraception is not available.

Then there is the vote to not renew the Violence Against Women Act when the leading cause of death for pregnant women is murder.

Or why did he support the cutting funds for CHIP: "An Insurance program that provides low-cost health coverage to children in families that earn too much money to qualify for Medicaid but not enough to buy private insurance. In some states, CHIP also covers pregnant women..." What is it with voting against women and children?

I guess the next push will be for women to wear head scarfs (hijab). Will educational opportunities be limited? Or go back to the 1970s where women need a “responsible male” to co-sign for credit cards or loans? Many young women today have not experienced these issues in the past. Happened to me — was buying a car, loan was approved using my pay stub and bank account information, then had to have my husband come to the car lot to co-sign. Salesman asked him, “How do you want your name on the title to read?” I complained — salesman seemed to give up, yet when the title came it was in my husband’s name. Think divorce and marital property. Women have come a long way.

Robin Barnhill, Roanoke