Letter: Why does the city have so many panhandlers?

As anyone who lives in and around Roanoke can attest, the number of panhandlers roaming our intersections has increased exponentially in recent years. There is hardly a major intersection where there aren't at least several men and women begging for money every day with their array of hand-lettered pleas for your hard-earned dollars — many of them alluding to "bad times" and homelessness.

In the course of our remodeling business, my wife and I had the displeasure to meet one of these folks recently and, despite what his signage read, he was most definitely not homeless. In fact, he was one of the ever-growing number of questionably disabled denizens of our fair city living on the government dole. His "earnings" went to slake his seemingly endless thirst for low-quality alcohol every evening.

On the news tonight [Dec. 20], in response to the complaints of many local residents, our esteemed mayor, Sherman Lea, asserted that this issue was not the city's problem but a private one. He said there was no local ordinance preventing these folks from begging on city streets and in fact it was up to the local populace to invent a solution to this mess.

Just how are we supposed to stop these people from begging on city property? And isn't it interesting that our surrounding localities don't seem to have the same problem, and if they do it isn't in anywhere the quantity we have here in Roanoke. Seems to me that if the city magistrates are unable or unwilling to work toward eliminating this problem, maybe we need to work toward different city management. Salem, Vinton and Roanoke County don't have this issue in this magnitude. Why should we?

Lee Coleman, Roanoke