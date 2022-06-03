Letter: Why does this keep happening?

We settled Grayson County in 1737, and my family has always hunted. At age 5, I would stand on a kitchen chair and help turn the pieces of squirrel that Mama was frying in our big iron skillet.

When I was 10, Daddy nailed a piece of paper to the outhouse door and taught me how to shoot. But I will never understand or accept a gun lobby that insists on arming just anybody with a lethal weapon in the name of freedom.

How does a gun-toting crazy get hold of a lethal weapon? Remember the spoiled-rotten kids at Columbine, Colorado, who slaughtered their school mates? They were not orphans: they had too much money, too much leisure, too much “freedom” to do whatever amused them.

Why does this keep on happening? Consider the age-old question — who stands to profit? — and vote accordingly. In our political campaigns, a candidate for office may owe a debt of obedience to the gun lobby. The website Dirty Little Secrets has some answers to that. Or maybe your candidate will care enough to make a public statement.

The American people could insist on establishing a tax-supported fund for political campaigns, divided equally among political candidates. I am writing my Congressmen and legislators to ask them where they stand on this. You could do the same: look up online or call your county courthouse to find out who represents you in Congress.

If we don’t start doing this now, who will? If not now, when? If we delay too long, it may be never.

Kyle Noble, Independence