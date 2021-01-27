Letter: Why does Virginia rank so low on vaccines?

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic Virginia’s esteemed doctor-governor has joined his fellow Democrat governors in imposing strict regulations including lockdowns for the purpose of minimizing the loss of life. This is a worthy goal. However, we now have a covid preventative in the form of an efficacious vaccine which is the most obvious and direct way to further reduce needless loss of life. Logic and the public good would dictate that NO effort be spared in getting the populace vaccinated in the FASTEST possible way. This is not happening. Apparently the vaccine that has been provided to Virginia is also locked down! The New York Times reports (so it MUST be true!) that as of January 25 Virginia had only used 45 percent of the vaccine that it had been provided making it FORTY NINTH out of 50 states in the percent of provided vaccine that has been used! Embarrassing, shameful and tragic!