Letter: Why does Virginia rank so low on vaccines?
Letter: Why does Virginia rank so low on vaccines?

Throughout the covid-19 pandemic Virginia’s esteemed doctor-governor has joined his fellow Democrat governors in imposing strict regulations including lockdowns for the purpose of minimizing the loss of life. This is a worthy goal. However, we now have a covid preventative in the form of an efficacious vaccine which is the most obvious and direct way to further reduce needless loss of life. Logic and the public good would dictate that NO effort be spared in getting the populace vaccinated in the FASTEST possible way. This is not happening. Apparently the vaccine that has been provided to Virginia is also locked down! The New York Times reports (so it MUST be true!) that as of January 25 Virginia had only used 45 percent of the vaccine that it had been provided making it FORTY  NINTH out of 50 states in the percent of provided vaccine that has been used! Embarrassing, shameful and tragic!

 Ironically, (actually maybe understandably) our oft maligned neighboring state to the West, West Virginia, with a Republican Governor who imposed fewer restrictions and which experienced a lower death rate, is second in the the nation having used 84 percent of the shots which they have been allotted! I’m not sure how they have accomplished this enviable record, but suspect that they have used PRIVATE industry including drug stores and pharmacies to get their vaccines into the arms of the populace. It would appear that Virginia’s inefficient government administration is neglecting this obvious distribution alternative, thus resulting in the unnecessary and unforgivable loss of lives as each precious day passes.

Perhaps I am being to hard on the Governor. I know that he has been extremely busy spearheading heroic and life saving activities such as removal of harmless statues and the former superlative Superintendent of VMI.

 Ron Perkins, Rockbridge County

