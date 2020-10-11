Letter: Why dump Lee monument in our neighborhood?

When we were moving to Roanoke four years ago, our Realtor showed us a number of houses in South Roanoke where the type of house we were looking for was most easily found. At the last house we found judge's robes and a Confederate chess set. Rest assured this gave a family that looks like ours (headed by two white women with Black children) plenty of pause about moving to Roanoke at all and certainly turned us off from that neighborhood. We asked our Realtor for help and she said she thought we might find a home in the area around Grandin Village. She described this neighborhood as Roanoke's kindest and most liberal. We have generally found it so.