Letter: Why dump Lee monument in our neighborhood?

I sent this note to City Council.
Folks,
When we were moving to Roanoke four years ago, our Realtor showed us a number of houses in South Roanoke where the type of house we were looking for was most easily found. At the last house we found judge's robes and a Confederate chess set. Rest assured this gave a family that looks like ours (headed by two white women with Black children) plenty of pause about moving to Roanoke at all and certainly turned us off from that neighborhood. We asked our Realtor for help and she said she thought we might find a home in the area around Grandin Village. She described this neighborhood as Roanoke's kindest and most liberal. We have generally found it so.
Why would you consent to dump the Lee monument in this neighborhood? In fact why would you put it anywhere other than a dump or a history museum? Once again the confederate south gets an opportunity to be deified, the traitors get a place of honor, the racist white supremacists are treated with grace, all because, in this case, Roanoke's City Council does not have the courage to do away with this garbage. For a City Council that fits the profile yours does I find this maneuver shocking. It reminds me of that ugly ransom paid by University of North Carolina to make Silent Sam go away.
Of course Roanoke does have a long history of dumping trash in its neighborhoods. Like the time you built a dump in Gainsboro. I just thought you had moved beyond that. Can you explain this to me?
JULIE MARKOVITZ
ROANOKE
