Letter: Why have Republicans turned away from democracies?

As I sit here on Memorial Day contemplating the sacrifice so many made for us, a thought occurred to me. How do anti-vaxxer, anti-masker Republicans — and let's be honest, it's Trump Republicans who are the large majority of anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers — commemorate Memorial Day? These Republicans are unwilling to make the small sacrifices of wearing a mask and getting a vaccine to help America get out of national crisis, needlessly allowing 600,000 Americans die. They must scorn those who've sacrificed their lives for their country as Trump scorned our dead in France.

And now that Republicans have bought into the big lie of electoral fraud and in many states are making a mockery of democracy by passing draconian election laws, how will they celebrate July 4th? Our Independence Day celebrates our freedom from a tyrannical monarchy. Yet Republicans are blatantly and unabashedly advocating a one party minority rule. Republicans now have more in common with Russia, China, North Korea, and Turkey than they do with western liberal democracies.

It is beyond my comprehension how the whole Republican party has been supplanted by white nationalist evangelicals who despise democracy. While 60% to 65% of Americans still believe in equality, liberty, and justice, the Republican minority is winning because of propaganda spewing from traditional media and social media.