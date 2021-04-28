Letter: Why I endorse Will Smith for Botetourt Board of Supervisors

The chains of the Constitution is what binds government, at any level. Something that we quite often forget. The consent of We, the People, are what limits government from becoming a runaway train with no hope of restraint. Government among mankind is intended to solidify that which we hold dear, freedom.

That is the primary reason why I endorse Will Smith for the Buchanan District of the Botetourt Board of Supervisors.

Having known Will Smith for 20+ years, I know his value on individual freedom. “Love thy neighbor, as you love thyself” is the cornerstone of any form of government. Will’s determination and willingness to represent the citizens of Buchanan, in an upright and transparent manner is what separates him from any other candidate. Truth is on his side.

He brings a firm position in his support of your God-given rights. He will bring a voice of reason, logic and common sense to the Board which consistently uses political slight of hand to acquiescent to the overreaching power of government, routinely limiting our freedom.

What sets Will Smith apart from his opponent is that of knowing the value of being “a man of the people.” Someone who stands firm in his principles and unwavering in his approach.