Letter: Why I read newspapers

Recently I talked to a woman who told me about large rent increases in the affordable housing here in Radford.

Why is it happening? Why isn't Steve Bannon in jail? Why are people down on Biden for the messed-up economy caused by the COVID crisis? Why is the price of gas so high? Do people still think that the vaccine is more dangerous than COVID-19? The answers to these and other questions may be found in a decent newspaper that hires professional journalists, not some nut case with a lot of imagination.

Online or hard copy newspapers are not that expensive and too few people take advantage of what is available.

I trust the two papers I get. I get The Roanoke Times and The Washington Post. They are different because they have different readership. I read them every day. It is worth my time. Invest in information sources that are worthy of your time.

Francis Mathews, Radford