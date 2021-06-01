 Skip to main content
Letter: Why I Think Antonio Hash Is Best Candidate for Sheriff....
Why I know Antonio Hash will be the best candidate for sheriff is because he has a mind of we and not me. It is always about what he can do for someone else.

Antonio has a very humble spirit about him he is always looking for a way to include his community and uplift. He has a heart for people and children.

For the 20 years or more that i have known Antonio it’s always been his desire to look after others well being and his motto has always been we do it better together. He started a community choir that transcended valley wide and once he starts something he will not stop until that goal has been accomplished.

I feel he will bring innovation to the way the community views the police in our community especially the young people. He is a listening ear and has never been quick to judge a book by its cover.

Antonio is a man of strong integrity and has a love of God, family and his community. Every year Antonio has a community event for families at Thanksgiving and Christmas to give back to families who are unable to provide for their children.

He ensures that no family goes without and ensures that no child goes back to school without the supplies need to be successful during the academic year.

Cheryl Jones, Roanoke

