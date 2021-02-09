 Skip to main content
Letter: Why is this allowed to go on?
Letter: Why is this allowed to go on?

Re: "Natural Bridge Zoo fined for animal welfare violations" (Jan. 16 story)

It’s a shame that the feds chose a quiet settlement for the Natural Bridge Zoo, a seedy outfit that denied a sick tiger cub potentially lifesaving care, bludgeoned guinea pigs to death, and endangered the public with cruel elephant rides and tiger photo ops.

This hellhole has racked up nearly 150 animal welfare violations, has faced more than $61,000 in fines, and had its exhibitor’s license suspended twice. In 2015, it took the inspector 27-pages to detail all the problems, including details of roadside zoo workers who tormented a caged monkey by jabbing him with sticks.

Why do the authorities who have the power to end the madness allow it to go on and on?

Jennifer O'Connor, PETA Foundation, Norfolk

 

