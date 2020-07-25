Letter: Why is wearing a mask different?

Effective December 1, 2009, the Virginia Indoor Clean Air Act was passed. This law included restaurants, schools, school buses, elevators, indoor service lines, hospital emergency rooms and public health buildings.
We have also seen many places including hotels, state and federal buildings, shopping malls and their stores, and movie theaters in many states put non-smoking regulations into place. We have accomplished this without name calling or violence.
So why is this issue of wearing a mask for the benefit of public health (same as the aforementioned law) any different? The intended outcome is exactly the same and surely the fact that it is an executive order rather than a law should not matter.
DONNA AGEE
ROANOKE
