Letter: Why mask instruction after all this time?

I was intrigued lately by the appearance in the November 28 issue of the Times of a 704 word instructional essay by Ms. Gelene Thompson instructing us all on “How to wear a mask properly”. Now, I have no quarrel with Ms. Thompson and her obviously sincere effort to provide information on correct “mask-wearing.” My question lies with why the Times felt the need to include this piece in the first place after we have all been utilizing masks for at least eight months.

Since I’ve had nothing else to do lately (sound familiar) I actually counted the number of articles/stories, etc. pertaining to the virus which appeared in the Times for one week beginning Nov. 29 and was really not surprised to see that the total was 151 – including 19 on the comic pages alone! Assuming this total is fairly representative of weekly Covid coverage for the last eight months this would mean we’ve been subjected to approximately 4,832 pieces of information on the virus since March – more than enough I would guess (not assuming, since we all know what that leads to) that most people would agree that, “yes, there does seem to be something to this virus thing after all.” As a result, most people have been taking the virus seriously enough to wear masks at the appropriate time/place in accordance with governmental/CDC guidelines.