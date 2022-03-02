 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Why not show Yost some mercy?

This is in regard to former state delegate Joseph Yost’s legal problems.

Yost has never been in trouble before, and he’s not a hardened criminal. He admits his culpability, he’s remorseful, he paid the money back, he’ll never do it again, so what purpose would sending him to jail serve?

Our judicial system has shown compassion for drug dealers, robbers, murderers, drunk drivers, etc., so what would be the problem with reducing the charges to misdemeanors and sentencing Yost to an extended period of community service?

“Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.” (Matthew 5:7)

Robert C. Ewers, Roanoke

