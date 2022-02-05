Letter: Why should we federalize national elections?

Hmm. So during President Joe Biden’s Q & A with the press corps [Jan. 25], he reiterated his statement that “in 2020, more people voted in America than ever in the history of America, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic.” President Biden has previously mentioned this fact, along with comments along the lines of “people stood in line for 5 or 7 hours to vote.”

OK. President Biden was the victor in the 2020 presidential election, an election in which (by his own admission) “more people voted in America than ever in the history of America, in the middle of a once-in-a-century pandemic.”

Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina and other African American politicians are eager to point out that the African American “get out the vote” push in the 2020 presidential election likely secured the victory for President Biden.

Congratulations are in order, and well-deserved in that effort.

So explain to me why we need to negate state’s rights, by federalizing national elections?

Yes, Election Day should be a national holiday.

Yes, all eligible voters capable of in-person voting must vote in-person.

Yes, valid identification should be required to verify one’s registration status.

Yes, same-day registration should be allowed (with proper valid identification).

No, unsolicited ballots should not be mailed to the last known address of every eligible voter in the nation.

And no, the Senate filibuster (regardless of its dubious origins, and dubious changes over the years) should not be tweaked, adjusted or done away with — for matters of national importance/implications, a “50-50 tie” in the Senate (broken only by the presiding vice president) is not the way to “govern.”

Judging from the number of Americans who voted in the 2020 presidential election, it seems as though when Americans are motivated to vote, they put the effort forth to vote.

The federal government needs to sit this one out, and President Biden shouldn’t characterize either American citizens or Democratic Senators who disagree with him in this matter as racists.

It’s, uh, unpresidential.

John Erskine, Roanoke