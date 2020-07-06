Silence is a choice. In these days we realize that silence, while sometimes perceived as politeness or even political correctness, is in actuality the enemy of change. Over 35 years ago I brought into the world two amazing children. Their father was black. I am white. The atmosphere of the times was one of tolerance. I grew up in an era of peace and love and I believed with all my heart that the world they would grow up in was changing for the better. I thought racism was becoming a thing of the past.
Fast forward to today. I now see clearly how little has changed. In fact we are living in a world of blatant racism, separatism and hatred. Black people are being murdered in front of our eyes, with the arrogance of some who seem to take pride in their despicable actions and words.
That is why I ask you to examine your souls and decide what you can do to change this world for the better? If you think the silence of the privileged, and we all know who we are, is helping the situation, you are wrong. Silence signifies compliance, not action. We must act now in whatever way we can to end racism. It is one of the few conditions that is truly black or white. You are either for it or against it. And if you are in fact against racism then you must find your voice and speak out now. Tomorrow is too late. Too many have been sacrificed and live in fear because of their degree of visibility.
GLORIA DYER
ROANOKE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.